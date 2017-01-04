Canon has announced three new compact cameras, the slim IXUS 185 and IXUS 190 and a mini-bridge model called the PowerShot SX430 IS.

The new IXUS models are the slimmest in Canon’s range while the PowerShot SX430 IS has a 45x zoom

All three have a 20Mp sensor and are capable of capturing HD 720p movies.

The IXUS 185’s 8x and the IXUS 190’s 10x optical zoom lenses collapse back into their bodies to maintain their slim lines when not in use. Both also feature ZoomPlus to digitally double the zoom range. Meanwhile thePowerShot SX430 IS’s 45x optical zoom can be doubled to 90x with ZoomPlus.

The IXUS’s new Easy Auto feature automatically selects the best camera settings for you, and locks buttons to prevent them being pressed by mistake – perfect for use by young children. In addition, the Auto Zoom can intelligently select the best framing depending upon the number of people in the shot.

Canon’s Intelligent IS is also on hand to reduce image blur form camera shake. It can operate with one of eight modes to enable it to the shooting conditions and scene, whether the camera is on a tripod, panning or being used on the move. There’s also Dynamic IS for use when shooting movies.

Set the date

A new Date Button is available to adds the date and time to images if you want a visual reminder of when a shot was taken.

Images can be shared directly to social sites with the built in wireless connectivity. With the IXUS 190 and PowerShot SX430 IS all you need to so is tap you NFC enabled phone and camera together to make wireless connection using Dynamic NFC.

Canon IXUS 190 key features:

· Ultra-slim and easy to use

· 20Mp sensor

· Seamless connectivity to share and shoot remotely

· Point and shoot functionality

· Superb HD movies with one touch of a button

Canon IXUS 185 key features:

· Ultra-slim and easy to use

· 20Mp sensor

· Point and shoot functionality

· Easy creative modes

· HD movies

Canon PowerShot SX430 IS key features:

· Large zoom range

· 20Mp sensor

· Easy connection for image sharing

· Easy creative options

· HD movies

Price and availability

· The IXUS 190 will be available at selected retailers from February 2017 with an RRP of£169.99/€219.99.

· The IXUS 185 will be available from February 2017 with an RRP of £119.99/€149.99

· The PowerShot SX430 IS will be available later this year at selected retailers with a RRP of £229.99/€299.99.

Like this: Like Loading...