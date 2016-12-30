The best mirrorless cameras your money can buy

Mirrorless cameras – also known as compact system cameras – are now big business and are taking an increasing share of the camera market. A growing number of photographers are recognising the benefits of features like an electric viewfinder that lets you see the impact of camera settings and the smaller design.

There are now mirrorless cameras suitable for every kind of photographer including professionals. As with DSLRS, specs can vary greatly between different mirrorless cameras, making something which is suitable for one photographer not particularly suitable for another. To make it easy to see which is good for you, we’ve indicated who is best suited to each camera, although we should point out that we’ve focused on the higher end of the market here.

We haven’t included the Canon EOS M5, Fuji GFX 50S or Panasonic GH5 in this list because although they’ve been announced, they are yet to become available for testing. Once we’ve tested them, we’ll update as appropriate.