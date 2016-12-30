The best mirrorless cameras your money can buy
Mirrorless cameras – also known as compact system cameras – are now big business and are taking an increasing share of the camera market. A growing number of photographers are recognising the benefits of features like an electric viewfinder that lets you see the impact of camera settings and the smaller design.
There are now mirrorless cameras suitable for every kind of photographer including professionals. As with DSLRS, specs can vary greatly between different mirrorless cameras, making something which is suitable for one photographer not particularly suitable for another. To make it easy to see which is good for you, we’ve indicated who is best suited to each camera, although we should point out that we’ve focused on the higher end of the market here.
We haven’t included the Canon EOS M5, Fuji GFX 50S or Panasonic GH5 in this list because although they’ve been announced, they are yet to become available for testing. Once we’ve tested them, we’ll update as appropriate.
Best mirrorless cameras: 01 Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II
Sensor: 20.4Mp Four Thirds type CMOS (17.3 x 13mm)
Screen: 3.0-inch, 1,037,000k-dot vari-angle touch-sensitive screen
ISO Range: 64-25,600
Video: 4K (4096 x 2160) at 24p
Viewfinder: Electronic with 2,360,000 dots
Dimensions: 134.1 x 90.9 x 68.9mm
Our full Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II review is still underway, but we’ve already used this camera enough to know that it’s a serious contender. The built-in stabilisation system is incredible, enabling you to hand-hold at shutter speeds measured in whole seconds with wide-angle lenses and still deliver sharp results. It also transforms 4K video footage.
Olympus has also updated its High Res Shot mode and it enables the camera to produce 50Mp shots from its 20.4Mp sensor even when photographing landscapes with moving elements like leaves or water.
Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the OM-D E-M1 Mark II, however, is the autofocus system which is able to cope with fast moving subjects.
Best for: landscape, sport and video shooters
Best mirrorless cameras: 02 Fuji X-T2
Sensor: 24MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III
Screen: 3.0-inch, 1040k-dot tilting touch-sensitive screen
ISO Range: 200 – 12800 (100 – 51200 expanded)
Video: 4K (3840 x 2160)
Viewfinder: 0.5-inch 2.36-million dot OLED Colour viewfinder, 0.77x magnification
Dimensions: 132.5 x 91.8 x 49.2mm
Fuji’s X-T1 convinced a lot of people to switch from a DLSR to a compact system camera and the electronic viewfinder in particular impressed those used to an optical device. Now the XT-2 is proving that mirrorless cameras are a force to be reckoned with, competing even more closely with fast shooting rates more commonly associated with top-end DSLR cameras.
Add to that a gorgeous retro body with superbly implemented traditional controls, beautiful image quality, film simulation modes that deliver print-ready photographs, a super-snappy AF system and an ever-increasing lens range and you start to see what everyone is so excited about.
Best for: sports, wildlife and action lovers
Best mirrorless cameras: 03 Sony A7S II
Sensor: 12.2MP full-frame Exmor CMOS Sensor
Screen: 3.0-inch, 1228k-dot tilting LCD
ISO Range: 100 – 102400 (50-409600 expandable)
Video: Full HD
Viewfinder: 0.5-inch, 2.36-million dot colour viewfinder, 0.78x magnification
Dimensions: 126.9 x 95.7 x 60.3mm
Like the original Sony A7S, the A7S II has ‘just’ 12 million pixels on its full-frame sensor. That’s enough for shooting 4K video and because the pixels are larger than on more highly populated sensors, the A7S excels in low light.
The level of control afforded over video is especially impressive and many videographers have swapped their heavy kit for this lighter, more convenient camera system. In XAVC S format 4K video is recorded in 4:2:0 8-bit with no pixel binning. If you prefer, however, you can record 8-bit 4:2:2 colour depth via an HDMI connection.
It’s also a popular choice for wedding photographers who want to shoot in the low-light conditions of a church.
Best for: Low light and video
Best mirrorless cameras: 04 Olympus PEN F
Sensor: 20MP Live Mos Four Thirds sensor
Screen: 3.0-inch vari-angle touch LCD
ISO Range: 200 – 25600 (80 – 25600 expanded)
Video: Full HD
Viewfinder: 2.36M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder
Dimensions: 124.8 x 72.1 x 37.3mm
Dripping with retro charm, the Olympus PEN F is one of the best Micro Four Thirds offerings to date, it’s only eclipsed by the incredible Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II. It has a fantastic sensor which is capable of producing stunning images and gives you all the control you could need right at your fingertips.
It couples all of that with a touch-sensitive screen and an excellent viewfinder. What’s more, thanks to its light weight and small size, it’s a camera you feel like you want to carry around with you all the time – wait for the admiring glances to come your way when you’ve got this round your neck.
Olympus was one of the first companies to market with a compact system camera so it’s got a good legacy to build on and an extensive lens range. The PEN F is the culmination of the progress that has been made with compact system cameras last few years and we like it a lot.
Best for: retro fans looking for a good all-rounder
Best mirrorless cameras: 05 Panasonic GX80
Sensor: 16MP Live MOS Four Thirds sensor
Screen: 3.0-inch, 1,040k-dot, vari-angle touch-sensitive LCD
ISO Range: 200 – 25600 (100 – 25600 expanded)
Video: 4K
Viewfinder: 2.77m-dot LCD Live View finder
Dimensions: 122 x 70.6 x 43.9mm
Easily one of the best mid-range CSCs on the market, the GX80’s diminutive size makes it another camera which is ideal for every day usage and your travels. The range of lenses for Micro Four Thirds cameras is fantastic – don’t forget you can Olympus and other third party lenses with Panasonic cameras too.
As with all of the other current Panasonic models, the GX80 has the innovative 4K Photo mode, which allows you to shoot 4K video and extract 8 million pixel stills from the resulting footage. That makes it great for fast moving subjects such as sports, wildlife or just an erratic dog.
Other great features include a tilting screen, a small but usable viewfinder and a sensor which is capable of producing highly detailed shots.
Best for: those who want something small and light
Best mirrorless cameras: 06 Sony A7R II
Sensor: 42.4MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor
Screen: 3.0-inch 1,228k-dot TFT tilting screen
ISO Range: 100 – 25600 (50 – 102400 expanded)
Video: 4K (3840 x 2160)
Viewfinder: 0.5-inch 2.36m-dot XGA OLED
Dimensions: 126.9 x 95.7 x 60.3mm
Sony’s full-frame A7 series is credited by some with turning serious photographers on to compact system or mirrorless cameras. There are now six A7 cameras with three being second generation models. The A7S II is for shooting video or using in low-light, the regular A7 II is a good all-rounder and the A7R II is suited for use with highly detailed subjects thanks to its incredibly high resolution sensor. It’s proved very popular with landscape photographers wanting a small, light camera that can capture lost of detail and give bags of control over depth of field.
As a trade-off, low-light performance isn’t as good, but if you don’t shoot in conditions that need high sensitivity settings that often, it’s not much of a drama. Sony’s full-frame lens selection is also getting better and better all the time, and the small size of this camera when compared to a full-frame DSLR makes it a very tempting proposition, as do the other Sony A7 cameras.
Other interesting features include 5-axis image stabilisation, a fast hybrid AF system and a high resolution electronic viewfinder.
Best for: those who prize detail resolution above all else
Best mirrorless cameras: 07 Fuji X-Pro2
Sensor: 23.6 X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor
Screen: 3.0-inch, 1.62-million dot LCD
ISO Range: 200 – 12800 (100 – 51200 expanded)
Video: Full HD
Viewfinder: Hybrid electronic and optical viewfinder
Dimensions: 140.5 x 82.8 x 45.9mm
Fuji’s X-Pro2 sits alongside the X-T2 as joint APS-C format flagship models.
Whether you go for it or the X-T2 will depend on your shooting preferences and style, with the X-Pro2 featuring a classic rangefinder style design as compared to the X-T2’s more DSLR-like appearance.The X-Pro2 is particularly well suited for use with smaller prime lenses rather than long zoom optics.
The X-Pro2 also has a host of very appealing features including a hybrid viewfinder that enables you to switch between an optical or electronic device. Some street, documentary and wedding photographers find the optical viewfinder preferable to their style of shooting.
Like the X-T2, the X-Pro2 has a fantastic sensor and is capable of resolving a wonderful amount of detail.
Best for: traditionalists who like a classic look
