Canon has announced its latest premium compact, the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II – price tag £449.99 / €569.99 – which boasts a 1in type sensor and an f/2.0-4.9 lens.

Along with the bright lens, the new Canon camera offers a Lens Control Ring and new 3in touchscreen LCD, allowing photographers to use other new features like Touch AF.

The Canon G9 X Mark II offers an AiAF system with 31 autofocus points, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track, 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre, Canon says).

The Canon PowerShot G9 X II also employs Canon’s new DIGIC 7 processing engine and enhanced optical image stabilisation.

Other features include Full HD video at 60p and built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth capability.

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II price & release date

The Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II price tag will be £449.99 / €569.99 for both the black and silver versions of the camera.

The Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II release date will be February 2017.

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II Specifications

IMAGE SENSOR

Type 1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 20.1M (Aspect ratio 3:2)

Total Pixels Approx. 20.9M

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC 7

LENS



Focal Length: 10.2 –30.6 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 –84 mm) Zoom

Optical 3x Zoom plus 6x Digital Approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x)

Maximum f/number f/2.0 -f/4.9

Construction: 8 elements in 6 groups (2 double sided aspherical UA lens, 1 single sided aspherical lens)

Image Stabilisation: Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 3.5-stop [13]Intelligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS & Auto Level

FOCUSING



AF System/ Points: AiAF (31-point, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track), 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre)

AF Modes: Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Touch AF

AF Point Selection: Size (Normal, Small)

AF Lock: Yes, via customisable Movie Record Button

AF Assist Beam: Yes

Manual Focus: Yes, plus MF Peaking

Focus Bracketing: Yes

Closest Focusing Distance: 5 cm (Wide) from front of lens35 cm (Tele) from front of lens

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes: Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot

AE Lock: Yes

Exposure Compensation: +/-3 EV in 1/3 stop increments

Auto Lighting Optimizer ND Filter (3-stop) On / Auto / Off

Auto Exposure Bracketing: +/ -2 EV in 1/3 stop increments

ISO sensitivity: 125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 500, 640, 800, 1000, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500, 3200, 4000, 5000, 6400, 8000, 10000, 12800 AUTO ISO: 125 –12800 (possible to set Max. ISO speed and rate of change)

SHUTTER

Speed: 1 –1/2000 s (Auto Mode) 1/8 -1/2000 s (Movie Mode)BULB, 30 –1/2000 s (total range –varies by shooting mode)

WHITE BALANCE



Settings: Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Color temp (Kelvin)White Balance CompensationColour adjustment in Star mode

LCD MONITOR

Monitor: 7.5 cm (3.0”) Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitance type. Reinforced glass cover panel.

Coverage: Approx. 100%

FLASH

Modes: Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro. Slow Sync Speed, Fastest speed 1/2000 s

Red-Eye Reduction: Yes

Flash Exposure Compensation: +/-2 EV in 1/3 stop increments. Face Detection FE, Safety FE

Flash Exposure Lock: Yes, available via AEL touch button on-screen.

Manual Power Adjustment: 3 levels with internal flash

Second Curtain Synchronisation: Yes

Built-in Flash Range: 50 cm –6.0 m (W) / 50 cm –2.4 m (T)

External Flash: Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2

SHOOTING

Modes: Smart Auto (58 scenes detected), Hybrid Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Custom, SCN (Portrait, Panning, Star (Star Nightscape, Star Trails, Star Portrait, Star Time-Lapse Movie), Handheld Night Scene, Grainy B/W, Background Defocus, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, High Dynamic Range, Fireworks), Movie (Standard, Short Clip, Manual, Time-lapse movie, iFrame movie)

Photo Effects: Picture Styles (Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape,Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined x3 (Sharpness (Strength, Fineness, Threshold), Contrast, Color Saturation, Color Tone, Filtering Effect, Toning))

Drive modes: Single, Auto Drive, Continuous, Continuous with AF, Self-Timer, Continuous Shooting

Continuous Shooting: Approx. 8.2 shots/s for up to 21 frames in raw, approx.8.1 shots/s for up to 38 frames in jpeg, with AF: Approx. 5.3 shots/s for up to 102 frames in jpeg

Low-speed Continuous Shooting Mode available at approx. 4 shots/s until memory card becomes full in jpeg and for up to 27 frames in raw

RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION

Image Size: 3:2 -(RAW, L) 5472 x 3648, (M) 3648 x 2432, (S1) 2736 x 1824, (S2) 2400 x 16004:3 -(RAW, L) 4864 x 3648, (M) 3248 x 2432, (S1) 2432 x 1824, (S2) 2112 x 160016:9 -(RAW, L) 5472 x 3072, (M) 3648 x 2048, (S1) 2736 x 1536, (S2) 2400 x 13441:1 -(RAW, L) 3648 x 3648, (M) 2432 x 2432, (S1) 1824 x 1824, (S2) 1600 x 1600 In-camera RAW processing & Resize available

Compression: Raw, Fine, Normal

Movies: (Full HD) 1920 x 1080, 59.94 / 50 / 29.97 / 25 / 23.98 fps(HD) 1280 x 720, 29.97 / 25 fps(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 / 25 fps

Movie Length: (Full HD & HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7](L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]

Like this: Like Loading...