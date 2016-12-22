Canon will bypass an EOS 6D Mark II and will instead launch a new mirrorless camera with a full-frame sensor, according to reports.

Canon Watch says it has received a credible rumour that Canon’s next mirrorless camera will not only have a full-frame image sensor but will also boast an EF mount.

This would allow photographers to mount all of their Canon EF lenses on the hypothetical new camera without having to use an adapter.

While details are thin on the ground – and all of this should be taken with large grains of salt – Canon Watch points to several patents Canon has filed in the past regarding lenses for a full-frame mirrorless camera.

Of course, we know manufacturers file all sorts of patents to cover their potential development bases.

