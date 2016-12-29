Canon has issued a warning to consumers to be careful of buying counterfeit versions of its 50mm f/1.8 II lens.
Canon has reported an increase in the number of fake versions of its popular ‘nifty fifty’ coming into its service centres.
This graphic from Canon, via Popular Photography, shows that it’s not third-party lenses but rather fake versions of Canon optics with fraudulent Canon branding.
Click here to read Canon’s full advisory on the issue.
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.
