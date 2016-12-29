Canon has issued a warning to consumers to be careful of buying counterfeit versions of its 50mm f/1.8 II lens.

Canon has reported an increase in the number of fake versions of its popular ‘nifty fifty’ coming into its service centres.

This graphic from Canon, via Popular Photography, shows that it’s not third-party lenses but rather fake versions of Canon optics with fraudulent Canon branding.

Click here to read Canon’s full advisory on the issue.

