DJI has acquired a majority share of Hasselblad, according to “numerous, reliable sources”.

The report comes via the Luminous Landscape website. In a post by Kevin Raber, the author states that he has heard from “numerous credible reliable sources” that the Chinese drone-maker has acquired a majority stake in the Swedish medium format camera manufacturer.

Raber writes: “Hasselblad, the iconic Swedish camera company, is now owned by the Chinese drone maker DJI. Sooner or later, this will all become public. Maybe now that I am spilling the beans, it will be sooner rather than later. It seems that everyone inside Hasselblad knows about this, as well as some distributors and resellers. You can’t keep something this big a secret for very long, eventually, it is going to get out.”

Camera Jabber reached out to Hasselblad for confirmation of this story and was told: “Hasselblad have no formal announcement about changes to the executive team. The brand remains committed to bringing world-class imaging to photographers around the world.”

Requests to DJI for comment have not had replies as of the time of writing.

Last year DJI and Hasselblad announced a partnership to make a drone with a 50-megapixel sensor, which Raber states opened the door to the new arrangement. Raber’s article is really worth a full read to understand the background behind the alleged move.

We will continue to seek comment and update this story as we receive more information.

Via: PetaPixel

Like this: Like Loading...