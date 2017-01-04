DJI has announced the new DJI Osmo Mobile Silver – price tag £319 / €339 – which turns a smartphone into a smart motion camera.

Announced at CES in Las Vegas, the new DJI Osmo Mobile Silver shares the same build and design as the rest of the DJI Osmo family and relies on the DJI GO app to allow users to track a subject automatically, create motion timelapses, long exposures, 9-shot panoramas or livestream their video to social media.

DJI says it has also enhanced the Osmo Mobile Silver make video smoother, while a new Beautify mode uses automatic identification and intelligent processing technologies inside the DJI GO app, allowing users to make minor edits to their videos.

The DJI Osmo Mobile Silver will also work with FiLMiC Pro, a professional filmmaking mobile app.

The DJI Osmo Mobile Silver is compatible with a range of smartphones, from 2.3 inches to 3.3 inches (58.6 mm – 84.8 mm) in width, and DJI says it offers a maximum run time of 4.5 hours.

DJI also launched the new Zenmuse M1 gimbal as an add-on accessory to the Osmo Mobile Silver.

Similar to the DJI Zenmuse X5 and X5R gimbals, the Zenmuse M1 allows users of the original Osmo stabilizer to mount a smartphone and take advantage of their existing DJI Osmo handle.

The DJI Osmo Mobile Silver price tag is £319 / €339, and the DJI Zenmuse M1 gimbal price tag is £179 / €189 EUR (without the Osmo handle).

Both will start shipping in the second half of January.

