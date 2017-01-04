ExoLens has announced at CES the launch of its new ExoLens Case, which allows mobile photographers the ability to protect their camera phones while attaching the ExoLens PRO with Optics by Zeiss.

The dual layer case allows photographers and cinematographers to use the ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS while protecting their devices from drops and scratches.

The ExoLens Case will allow users to switch quickly between the ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS lenses, which are designed for professional photographers and journalists, the company says, as well as the upcoming Exolens PRIME lenses, which are intended for the photographer looking to create candid snapshots.

The ExoLens Case will be available for purchase sometime in the first quarter of 2017, thecompany says.

And ExoLens Case price tag wasn’t available at the time of writing.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.