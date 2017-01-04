ExoLens has announced at CES the launch of its new ExoLens Case, which allows mobile photographers the ability to protect their camera phones while attaching the ExoLens PRO with Optics by Zeiss.

The dual layer case allows photographers and cinematographers to use the ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS while protecting their devices from drops and scratches.

The ExoLens Case will allow users to switch quickly between the ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS lenses, which are designed for professional photographers and journalists, the company says, as well as the upcoming Exolens PRIME lenses, which are intended for the photographer looking to create candid snapshots.

The ExoLens Case will be available for purchase sometime in the first quarter of 2017, thecompany says.

And ExoLens Case price tag wasn’t available at the time of writing.

