Panasonic formally announced its new flagship camera, the Panasonic Lumix GH5, last week, which offers some incredible features for videographers.

Unlimited 4K video recording, 10-bit colour and a wide range of variable frame rates are among the key specifications, as well as Panasonic’s 6K Photo mode.

6K Photo is a high speed burst shooting function that allows users to extract a still image out of a 4:3 or 3:2 video footage. The stills offer approximately 18-megapixel (6000 x 3000 effective pixel count) resolution.

In this video, Panasonic pro user Ross Grieve, winner of awards such as UK Pet Photographer and Welsh Master Fashion & Portrait Photographer, tests the Panasonic GH5 and shares his first impressions.

Click here to see a gallery of Ross’s 6K Photos, or see more of his work at his website.

