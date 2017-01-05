Fuji announce the FinePix XP120 at CES 2017. Think outdoors tough cameras and these days you’ll inevitably think action cameras and GoPro. Although these cameras are great for capturing the action if you just want a decent camera to take still and video the latest FinePix XP120 rugged camera is an ideal choice.

Unlike action cameras the FinePix XP120 is designed to be handheld in takes on the familiar compact camera shape and style with a touch of fun in it’s four colour choices.

It’s designed to be easily pocketable and weighs in at just 203g, that’s a little more than a GoPro at 144g, but the ergonomic design makes it far easier to carry.

Packed inside the camera is a 1/2.3-inch format 16.4 million pixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor which is fronted by a FUJINON lens.

The camera is designed as with action cameras for outdoor life and has been built to withstand the elements as well as a knock or two. This makes it an ideal option for families who need a camera that can be used by everyone.

The FinePix XP120 is waterproof to 20 so perfect for a bit of recreational diving, shockproof to 1.75m, freezproof to -10º and dustproof.

Some of the features aside from the design that really make the FinePix XP120 stand out from action cameras is the inclusion of a 5x optical zoom lens. This lens starts at 28mm in 35mm terms, a far more traditional focal length than the fish-eye perspective sported by the majority of action cameras.

The FinePix XP120 is designed light but this doesn’t mean that it just designed to capture snaps. If you’ve hiked to a spectacular location and the lights starting to drop then you’ll need a bit of stabalisation to ensure that the picture you capture is clear and crisp and void of wobble. Rather than taking a tripod the FinePix XP120 has optical image stabilisation built in.

Helping with composition, navigating camera settings and reviewing your images is a large 3.0-inch 920k-dot LCD monitor.

Compact and lightweight design for outdoor activities and large 3.0-inch 920K-dot LCD monitor. Ideal for viewing in and out of the water.

The FinePix XP120 also features an extensive range of shooting functions including the Cinemagraph mode. this captures still images with moving elements, we’ll bring you more on exactly what this is and how it works when we get review samples, but sounds interesting!

There are also plenty of other functions including a 10fps Burst Mode, full HD video recording of 60 fps, and timelapse recording.

As you’d expect for any camera these days the FinePix XP120 also features Wi-Fi built in so you can connect to a smartphone for easy transfer to an Instax SHARE smartphone printer.

Pricing and release date for the FinePix XP120 will be available soon. For more information checkout fujifilm.eu/uk