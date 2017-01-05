Fuji is set to introduce a Graphite Silver version of its popular X-T2 and a Graphite edition of its ground-breaking X-Pro2.

The Fujifilm X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition will come with tailor-made accessories including a premium leather strap, aluminium hotshoe cover and matching EF-X8 hotshoe mount flash. Meanwhile the Fujifilm X-Pro2 Graphite Edition will be sold with the compact Fujinon XF23mm F2 R WR lens in the same colour.

The Graphite Silver finish is achieved using a multi-layer coating, which is created in the following process:

A matt black undercoat is applied to the die cast magnesium top cover to create deep, rich shadows. Using computer-controlled Thin-Film Multilayer Coating Technology, the silver texture is then added. The ultra-fine particles of graphite are applied using high speed rotation to give a smooth, elegant feel. The final layer is a clear varnish which gives a rich glossy finish. Touches such as the logo are coloured by hand.

The Graphite finish of the X-Pro2 Graphite Edition is created in the same way but extra black pigment is added to the top coating to give a darker metallic texture that is more suited to a camera used for discreet shooting.

Fuji X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition price and availability

The Fuji X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition will be available from the 23rd January 2017 with suggested retail prices of £2,149 for the X-Pro2 Graphite Edition and £1,649 for the X-T2 Graphite Silver.

Anyone pre-ordering the X-Pro2 Graphite Special Edition (between 5th and 23rd January 2017) will receive a free X-Pro2 Globetrotter Strap. Meanwhile pre-orders of the X-T2 Graphite Silver in the same time frame will be rewarded with the option to buy a Vertical Battery Grip for half price when bought with the pre-order.

Both products will also join Fuji’s Trade In Bonus program and attract £100 Trade In Bonus.

