Fuji is set to introduce a Graphite Silver version of its popular X-T2 and a Graphite edition of its ground-breaking X-Pro2.

The Fujifilm X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition will come with tailor-made accessories including a premium leather strap, aluminium hotshoe cover and matching EF-X8 hotshoe mount flash. Meanwhile the Fujifilm X-Pro2 Graphite Edition will be sold with the compact Fujinon XF23mm F2 R WR lens in the same colour.

The Graphite Silver finish is achieved using a multi-layer coating, which is created in the following process:

  1. A matt black undercoat is applied to the die cast magnesium top cover to create deep, rich shadows.
  2. Using computer-controlled Thin-Film Multilayer Coating Technology, the silver texture is then added. The ultra-fine particles of graphite are applied using high speed rotation to give a smooth, elegant feel.
  3. The final layer is a clear varnish which gives a rich glossy finish.
  4. Touches such as the logo are coloured by hand.

The Graphite finish of the X-Pro2 Graphite Edition is created in the same way but extra black pigment is added to the top coating to give a darker metallic texture that is more suited to a camera used for discreet shooting.

Fuji X-T2 Graphite Silver

Fuji X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition price and availability

The Fuji X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition will be available from the 23rd January 2017 with suggested retail prices of £2,149 for the X-Pro2 Graphite Edition and £1,649 for the X-T2 Graphite Silver.

Anyone pre-ordering the X-Pro2 Graphite Special Edition (between 5th and 23rd January 2017) will receive a free X-Pro2 Globetrotter Strap. Meanwhile pre-orders of the X-T2 Graphite Silver in the same time frame will be rewarded with the option to buy a Vertical Battery Grip for half price when bought with the pre-order.

Both products will also join Fuji’s Trade In Bonus program and attract £100 Trade In Bonus.

Angela Nicholson
Reviews Editor - Cameras at Camera Jabber
Angela began reviewing cameras and photographic kit in early 2004 and has been Amateur Photographer’s Technical Editor and Head of Testing for Future Publishing’s extensive photography portfolio (Digital Camera, Professional Photography, NPhoto, PhotoPlus, Photography Week, Practical Photoshop, digitalcameraworld and Techradar).  
Angela has tested everything from straps to backpacks, compact cameras to medium format cameras and software to hard drives.