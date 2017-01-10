In another of its ‘GFX challenges’ series of videos, Fujifilm has given its new mirrorless medium format GFX 50S to photographer Ivan Joshua Loh to photograph a range of different subjects.
Loh, from Singapore, tests the prototype of Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses in various environments that test the new Fuji camera’s ability to capture action, portraits and other popular subjects.
Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review
Fuji GFX: the X-Photographer’s view
Like this:
Like Loading...
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.
You must log in to post a comment.