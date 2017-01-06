Fuji has unveiled a new series of ‘GFX Challenges’ videos showcasing the new mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX 50S in real-life (for photographers!) situations.

In this video, Fuji ‘challenges’ Canadian photographer Victor Liu to test the GFX 50S and GF lenses for shooting landscape.

Watch as Victor treks through a snowy landscape armed with the GFX 50S and puts the new Fuji camera through its icy paces.

The mirrorless Fuji GFX 50S features the Fujifilm G Format 43.8 × 32.9mm sensor with 51.4 megapixels and six lenses that will be introduced under the new FUJINON GF Lens series of interchangeable lenses after early 2017, sequentially for professional photographers and photo enthusiasts.

