Fuji has unveiled a new series of ‘GFX Challenges’ videos showcasing the new mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX 50S in real-life (for photographers!) situations.

In this video, Fuji ‘challenges’ Canadian photographer Victor Liu to test the GFX 50S and GF lenses for shooting landscape.

Watch as Victor treks through a snowy landscape armed with the GFX 50S and puts the new Fuji camera through its icy paces.

The mirrorless Fuji GFX 50S features the Fujifilm G Format 43.8 × 32.9mm sensor with 51.4 megapixels and six lenses that will be introduced under the new FUJINON GF Lens series of interchangeable lenses after early 2017, sequentially for professional photographers and photo enthusiasts.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.