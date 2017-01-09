In the latest of its GFX Challenges videos, Fuji showcases its new mirrorless medium format camera’s, the Fuji GFX 50S, ability to capture action photography.

In this video, Australian professional photographer Gary Heery tests a prototype of the Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses to capture stop-action photography.

Watch as Heery uses ice, fire and even a gun to capture stunning action sequences with the new medium format mirrorless camera system by Fujifilm, as well as sharing his thoughts on using the new camera.

