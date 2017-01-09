In the latest of its GFX Challenges videos, Fuji showcases its new mirrorless medium format camera’s, the Fuji GFX 50S, ability to capture action photography.

In this video, Australian professional photographer Gary Heery tests a prototype of the Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses to capture stop-action photography.

Watch as Heery uses ice, fire and even a gun to capture stunning action sequences with the new medium format mirrorless camera system by Fujifilm, as well as sharing his thoughts on using the new camera.

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review

Fuji GFX: the X-Photographer’s view

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.