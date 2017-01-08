As part of its ‘GFX Challenges’ series of videos, Fuji has set the new mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX 50S the task of shooting fine art photography.

In the company’s latest video, photographer Luciano Romano of Italy tests a prototype of of the Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses to shoot what he says are his three favourite things to photograph: art, architecture, and theater.

Take a look at Luciano in action as he shares his thoughts on the GFX system and how it performs.

