As part of its ‘GFX Challenges’ series of videos, Fuji has set the new mirrorless medium format Fuji GFX 50S the task of shooting fine art photography.

In the company’s latest video, photographer Luciano Romano of Italy tests a prototype of of the Fuji GFX 50S and GF Lenses to shoot what he says are his three favourite things to photograph: art, architecture, and theater.

Take a look at Luciano in action as he shares his thoughts on the GFX system and how it performs.

Hands-on Fuji GFX 50S review

Fuji GFX: the X-Photographer’s view

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.