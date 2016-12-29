The Fuji VPB VPB-XT2 orVertical Power Booster Grip for X-T2 accepts two Fujifilm NP-W126 lithium ion batteries and attaches to the bottom of the X-T2 via the tripod bush.

It also has pins that make an electric connection to the camera and that enables it to boost cameras speed in a number of ways.

For many the most significant of these is the increase in the maximum continuous shooting speed from 8fps (frames per second) to 14fps with the electrical shutter or 11fps with the mechanical shutter.

It can also increase the EVF refresh rate from 60fps to 100 fps, to make it easier to follow moving subjects, and decrease the shooting interval from 190msec to 170msec while reducing the release lag from 50msec to 45msec.

I’ll be writing a full review in the near future, but in the meantime I thought I’d share these sample images with you. They were all shot at 14fps and are straight from the camera.

Fuji VPB-XT2 Vertical Power Booster Grip For X-T2: Sample Images

