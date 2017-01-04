Panasonic’s GH4 is a capable stills camera, but just like the GH3 before it, it’s better known for its video capabilities and it’s been a popular choice with videographers. Now the Panasonic GH5 has been announced and it looks set to deliver what many people have been waiting for.

Inside the GH5 is a brand new 20Mp Four Thirds type CMOS sensor with no optical low-pass filter to allow it to record more detail. This is paired with a new Lumix processing engine which enables a native sensitivity range of ISO 200-51,200. This can be expanded to a low setting of ISO 100 – that’s the same as the GH4.

The processor also enables a maximum continuous shooting rate of 12fps (frames per second) in single AF mode, or 9fps with continuous autofocusing.

Crucially, the GH5’s sensor can move to enable Panasonic’s 5-axis Dual IS II system and work in harmony with stabilised lenses to extend the safe hand-holding shutter speed and smooth out wobbles during video recording.

Videographers will be pleased to learn that there’s unlimited 4K video recording – most cameras can only record in bursts of up to 29minutes and 59 seconds. There’s also a choice between MOV, MP4, AVCHD Progressive and AVCHD formats at a variety of frame rates, the system frequency can be set to 59.94Hz, 50.00Hz or 24.00Hz.

In addition there’s a Waveform Monitor and Vector Scope to meet the needs of professional videographers. This embeds SMPTE-compliant Time Code with Rec Run or Free Run counting to aid with multiple device synchronisation.

It’s possible to shoot 4096 x 2160 4K at 24p (or 3840 x 2160 4K at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p with no cropping), but the full functionality won’t be available when the camera goes on sale in March. It will take a firmware update that’s tabled for April 2017 to enable 4:2:2 10-bit Full HD (1080p) recording and a second update in the summer to enable 4K 4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra MP4/MOV (apart from at 60/50p) and Full HD 4:2:2 10-bit ALL-Intra recording. The step-up from 8-bit to 10-bit recording vastly increases the range of colours that can be recorded.

The later firmware update will also add high-resolution Anamorphic Video Mode and Hybrid Log Gamma for 4K HDR Video (for playback on HDR compatible televisions).

It will also be possible to add V-LogL recording via an optional software key (DMW-SFU1), with LUT (Look Up Table) and V-LogL View Assist to help experienced videographers get the colour and contrast they want.

Further good news for video shooters is that the GH5 can output live to an external recorder and simultaneous internal (there are dual SD card ports) and external recording is possible. Plus there’s an optional adaptor (DMW-XLR1) to allow an XLR microphone to be used for sound recording.

Buy the Panasonic GH4

To date Panasonic’s 4K Photo Mode has harnessed video technology to capture 8Mp stills at 30fps (frames per second). The GH5 also has 4K Photo mode but it can record at 60fps. In addition, it introduces 6K Photo Mode (with Rolling Shutter Distortion Correction) which allows 18Mp images to be shot at 30fps. This makes a much more attractive proposition as the drop in pixel count is much reduced.

Following Nikon’s lead with SnapBridge, the GH5 has Bluetooth technology in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity for to enable an ‘always on’ wireless connection and automatic image transfer.

Panasonic GH5 review: Autofocus

As we have seen with the Fuji X-T2, Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II and Sony A6500, autofocus performance is one of the key targets for improvement with mirrorless system cameras. Panasonic has stuck with contrast detection (with Depth From Defocus Technology), spurning a hybrid system that adds phase detection, but it has also put considerable effort in to developing the GH5’s AF system. Its sensor read-out is twice the speed of the GH4’s this helps bring a claimed response time of 0.0.5sec.

In addition, the number of AF points has been boosted from 49 to 225 and there’s a new customisation option that provides control over aspects such as AF sensitivity, AF area switching sensitivity and movement predictability that should be of use to those shooting action.

In video mode the autofocus can be set to adjust with constant speed, for smoother, more professional looking adjustments. In addition, you can select two points within the scene and the focus will adjust from one to the other.

Buy the Panasonic G80

Panasonic GH5 review: Build and handling

Like the GH4, the GH5 has a magnesium alloy construction and is dust- and splash-proof. However, the new flagship camera is also freeze-proof to -10C.

In addition, the shutter is built to withstand 200,000 releases. Interestingly, the GH5’s shutter uses a spring drive like GH4 rather than the magnetic system of the the GX80 and G80. However, a floating construction for the shutter frame reduces the shock to the camera body to approximately one sixth of that experienced by the GH4. The sound of shutter is also reduced to about the same as the GX80 and G80. The GH5’s spring design is necessary for high shutter speed of 1/8000 sec.

When you’re firing the camera at 9fps, it feels pretty smooth, but then there’s no mirror clacking about inside either.

Like the GH4, the GH5 a pretty large camera considering its Four Thirds type sensor, but Panasonic claims to maintain the larger size to make the handling more comfortable. Sure enough, the GH5 has a nicely proportioned and shaped grip that makes it feel safe in your grasp. The buttons and dials are also distributed well and not cramped together.

In many respects the GH5 looks like the GH4, but there are a few key differences. The AF/AEL button and focus mode switch on the back of the camera, for example are a little easier to reach with your thumb and just below them sits a new mini-joystick controller that speeds AF point selection (hurray!).

The video record button which is on the back of the GH4 has been relocated to the top-plate of the GH5 – a more familiar location for many.

I also like the fact that the thumbwheel on the back of the camera is a little broader, which makes it easier to locate and use when your eye is at the viewfinder.

On the subject of the viewfinder, this is still a 21mm OLED device, but its resolution has been bumped up from 2,360,000 dots to 3,680,000 dots and the magnification is 0.76x rather than 0.67x. I haven’t had chance to use it for an extended period yet, but it provides a very clear and detailed view of the scene.

Panasonic has also upgraded the rear screen and it now measures 3.2-inches across the diagonal and has 1,620,000 dots. It’s still a vari-angle unit but instead of an OLED screen it’s an RGBW LCD. It provides a nice sharp view and the revised menu, which has fewer pages but more lines, is clear. The screen also responds quickly to tap of your finger.

The GH5 is a complex camera and it will take some getting to know, but all the main controls that you want on a shot-by-shot basis, for example to adjust exposure and white balance or to set the AF point are within easy reach. There are also plenty of customisable buttons to help you get it working as you want.

Buy the Panasonic GX80

Panasonic GH5 review: Performance

I’ve only been able to use the GH5 briefly and as it wasn’t a final sample I couldn’t keep any of the images I shot or publish them here, but I had the opportunity to use the camera in very dim conditions and the autofocus system proved nice and nippy. I want to test it a lot more, but it’s impressed me at the outset.

With a new sensor and processing engine the image quality from the GH5 is an unknown quantity, but Panasonic has impressed me recently with the quality of the images from the GX80 and G80. As the GH5 is the company’s flagship model we can reasonably expect it to produce better quality images still.

Judging by the images I saw on the GH5’s screen, the exposure and automatic white balance systems can cope with very overcast conditions. According to Panasonic it produces slightly brighter, punchier images than the GH4.

Panasonic GH5 review: Early verdict

Panasonic is aiming the GH5 at videographers in the cinematography and wedding market as well as experienced enthusiast photographers who are interested in subjects such as nature. It certainly has plenty to interest these users, including a high quality viewfinder, excellent vari-angle touch-screen and 6K Photo mode. I’m particularly interested in seeing whether the AF system is fast and accurate enough to shoot sport, but I’ll have to wait until March when the first production models become available to find out for sure.

It’s an interesting move to launch a camera without the final firmware, but once the upgrades are in place, the range of video features will be impressive – especially with the optional software key.