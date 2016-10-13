Sony has squeezed the Sony Alpha 99 II’s processing technology into the latest addition to its acclaimed RX100 line of compact cameras, and it really impresses. Take a look at our hands-on Sony RX100 V review to find out more and see sample images.

Sony introduced the front-end LSI chip concept with the Sony A99 II to boost speed and performance and it’s used the same technology for the RX100 V, the company’s most advanced RX100-line compact camera to date, for the same reason.

The RX100 V also has a 20.1Mp 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor. That means that the circuitry for the sensor is on a different layer from the photoreceptors, which means the circuitry area can be made bigger, boosting speed and image quality.

Speed is further enhanced by the presence of the DRAM chip which supports the BIONZ X image processing engine. The outcome is a maximum continuous shooting speed of an incredible 24fps (frames per second) at full-resolution with autofocus and metering tracking for up to 150 shots.

Having a fast readout time is also good news for videographers as it helps keep rolling shutter effect at bay so that fast moving subjects retain their natural shape.

Further good news is that viewfinder blackout time has also been substantially reduced, making it easier to follow a moving subject.

In addition, the sensor has 315 phase detection autofocus (AF) points embedded into it and they cover 65% of the image frame, improving subject tracking. Sony also claims that the AF system has a response time of 0.05 seconds.

Like the RX100 IV, the RX100 V has a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens with a focal length range equivalent to 24-70 mm f/1.8-2.8. That’s useful walk-about range.

As you’d expect and matching the RX100 IV, Sony has also given the RX100 V the ability to shoot 4K video.

As before, it uses full pixel readout, no pixel binning and oversampling to 14Mp for smoother, higher quality footage. Super slow motion recording is also possible at at up to 960fps and the recording time is now around 6 seconds – roughly double what the RX100 IV can manage.

In summary, Sony has squeezed a heck of a lot of technology into the RX100 V.

SEE MORE: Hands-on Sony Alpha A6500 review

Hands-on Sony RX100 V review: Build and handling

The RX100 V looks and feels just like the RX100 IV, which means it’s a small, well-built compact camera. It feels good and the controls all seem nice and responsive.

Unfortunately, like the RX100 IV, and unlike the recently announced Sony A6500, the RX100 V doesn’t have a touch-screen.

There’s still the lens ring and dial on the back of the camera for making quick setting adjustments. But without a touch-screen you still need to select the Focus Area mode and tap, tap, tap the navigation controls to activate the point that you want.

Exposure mode is selected using the mode dial on the top-plate – a tried and tested, speedy arrangement.

SEE MORE: Hands-on Sony Alpha 99 Mark II review

Sony has continued with the pop-up OLED electronic viewfinder for the RX100 V and with 2.35 million dots, it provides a decent view that will be especially appreciated when shooting moving subjects or in bright sunlight.

However, I can’t help feeling a little disappointed that it’s still necessary to pull-out the rear element manually after the viewfinder release has been flicked.

I was hoping that Sony would find a way of making the viewfinder activation a one-stage process, or maybe doing away with the need for the viewfinder to pop-up.

One area that could do with some improvement on the RX100 V (and RX100 IV) is revealed when you shoot in High Frame Rate (HFR) mode – the option enables slow-motion video recording.

It’s a little clunky as the main AKA Centre button on the back of the camera must be pressed to enter ‘Stand-by mode’ before the record button is pressed to start recording.

It could also cause some confusion that the screen displays the word ‘buffering’ while the camera is recording and then ‘Recording’ when it’s writing the footage to the card. It’s not a major issue, but it could cause some issues for first-time users.

It also seems odd that focusing can only be set to continuous autofocus or manual in HFR mode.

SEE MORE: What Sony lens should I buy: full-frame vs APS-C and camera mounts explained

Hands-on Sony RX100 V review: Performance

Although I have been able to shoot with a full-production sample of the RX100 V in a variety of scenarios, I haven’t had time to fully investigate all shooting modes and options yet.

However, one thing that is very clear from my experience with the camera is that the autofocus system is very capable. One of the shooting scenarios involved dancers in low, high contrast light and the RX100 V’s AF system coped extremely well in continuous autofocus and Lock-on AF mode.

As the dancers moved the AF points lit up over them and most of the time it got it right and managed to get them sharp when shooting at 24fps.

I also tried walking towards a model as I shot. I had slightly more mixed success with this, but the results are still generally good. I’m looking forward to exploring the focusing system more when we get a sample in for full testing.

All of the shooting scenarios were inside and although there was some lighting, the levels were quite low. As a result, the lowest sensitivity that I shot at was ISO 800.

That said, the jpeg results look good at 100%. We’ll have to wait for the raw processing software to become available before we can examine raw files.

Jump up to ISO 1600 and things are still good, with the hairs on the arm of a dancer being clearly visible at 100%.

As you’d expect images taken at around ISO 2500 have a little less detail and some luminance noise is visible at 100%, but it’s nothing to complain about, at normal viewing sizes the results look excellent.

Video quality also impresses, with the movement in 4K and slow-motion footage being nice and smooth, while noise is controlled well at ISO 1600.

SEE MORE: Best mirrorless cameras in the world in 2016

Hands-on Sony RX100 V review: sample photos

Sony RX100 V Sample Images

Flickr Album Gallery Powered By: Weblizar

Hands-on Sony RX100 V review: Early verdict

There’s still lots of testing to do with the Sony RX100 V. For example, I haven’t been able to take a proper look at how its exposure or white balance system perform in a wide range of situations.

But so far I’m impressed by the camera. The new AF system is especially good. I suspect that the RX100 V is going to prove very popular.

READ MORE

Hands-on Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II review

Hands-on Panasonic FZ2000 review

Save

Save

Like this: Like Loading...