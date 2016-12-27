A photography kit bag can give you a huge insight into the way a photographer works and what critical kit choices they make in order to ensure they capture the images they need.

If you do ever get a chance to have a look, permission granted of course, the contents can be fascinating and you’ll no doubt get a lengthy and mostly fascinating insight into the kit they use and aspire too.

As part of English National Ballet photographer Laurent Liotardo’s work with Nikon to produce a series of striking low-light ballet images, he gives us a brief insight into what other Nikon kit he used alongside the Nikon D3400.

The Nikon D3400 made it easy to shoot in the low light, Laurent says, and with a 24.2 MP DX-format sensor, the camera produces high-quality images. As a photographer who’s constantly on social media, the SnapBridge technology makes it easy to share images on the camera straight to your smartphone.

Laurent’s lens choice for his photography kit bag

AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED lens

I chose this wide-angle NIKKOR 24mm f/1.4G ED lens as I know it delivers sharp images, even in low light and that’s exactly what I needed for this shoot.

AF-S VR Micro NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED

An all-purpose lens, this NIKKOR 105mm lens has a great Vibration Reduction system. With the SWM (Silent Wave Motor) and IF (Internal Focusing), quiet autofocusing is easy with quick and convenient switching between autofocus and manual operation.

AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED

One of the newest NIKKOR lenses, I was desperate to try out the NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4 aperture. Particularly good for portraits, the wide aperture of f/1.4 delivers incredibly smooth bokeh with outstanding sharpness.

