Insta360 Nano is the first 360 camera to be natively integrated with Periscope to support live 360 video, the company has announced.

This new feature on the clip-on 360 camera for iPhones will enable anyone with an Insta360 camera to livestream 360-degree videos of live events directly to Twitter and Periscope.

While people on Twitter and Periscope can watch live 360 videos, currently only selected partners can go live in 360 via Periscope.

Twitter will be rolling out this feature during the coming weeks.

Click here to see an example of a livestream 360 video broadcast on Twitter by Periscope broadcaster Alex Pettitt using the Insta360 Nano.

The Insta360 Nano is available from retailers worldwide with a price tag of $199.

Like this: Like Loading...