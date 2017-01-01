Insta360 Nano is the first 360 camera to be natively integrated with Periscope to support live 360 video, the company has announced.

This new feature on the clip-on 360 camera for iPhones will enable anyone with an Insta360 camera to livestream 360-degree videos of live events directly to Twitter and Periscope.

While people on Twitter and Periscope can watch live 360 videos, currently only selected partners can go live in 360 via Periscope.

Twitter will be rolling out this feature during the coming weeks.

Click here to see an example of a livestream 360 video broadcast on Twitter by Periscope broadcaster Alex Pettitt using the Insta360 Nano.

The Insta360 Nano is available from retailers worldwide with a price tag of $199.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.