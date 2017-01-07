Kenro has announced an upgraded version of the Sevenoak Electronic Panoramic Ball Head – price tag – £83.94 – for time-lapse photography.

The new Sevenoak Electronic Ball Head Pro (SKEBH01PRO) is aimed at budget-conscious photographers who want to shoot smooth time-lapse videos and panoramic photographs.

The Sevenoak Electronic Ball Head Pro allows users to specify rotation times of 5, 15, 30 or 60 minutes, and set the rotation angle from 15 to 360 degrees, as well as control the direction of rotation.

What’s more, it can be used with lightweight DSLR cameras, smartphones and action cameras weighing up to 2kg, Kenro says.

The head offers a standard 1/4 inch screw thread for cameras and a 1/4 inch and 3/8th inch thread on the base to connect it to tripods, sliders and other devices.

Battery capacity is 1200mAh, which allows 6 hours of operation, Kenro says, with a 1kg load (standby time approximately 50 hours).

Charging time is 8 hours via USB, and the device can operate in temperatures ranging -10 to 45C.

Like this: Like Loading...