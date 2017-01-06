When Panasonic revealed the GH5 at Photokina 2016, a lot of people were intrigued.

When Panasonic announced the launch and full specifications of the GH5 at CES this week, a lot of people were stunned.

One of whom was Lok, formerly of Digital Rev, who now works for our friends at Photo Gear News and travelled all the way from Hong Kong to Las Vegas just to get his hands on the new Panasonic GH5.

In this great video Lok reports on his findings, many of which we share in our own hands-on Panasonic GH5 review.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.