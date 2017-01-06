When Panasonic revealed the GH5 at Photokina 2016, a lot of people were intrigued.

When Panasonic announced the launch and full specifications of the GH5 at CES this week, a lot of people were stunned.

One of whom was Lok, formerly of Digital Rev, who now works for our friends at Photo Gear News and travelled all the way from Hong Kong to Las Vegas just to get his hands on the new Panasonic GH5.

In this great video Lok reports on his findings, many of which we share in our own hands-on Panasonic GH5 review.

