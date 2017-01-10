A new 360 camera from Mokacam called the Moka360 – price tag $200 – promises to be the smallest of its kind and is set for launch after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The Moka360 raised some $150,000 – well more than its $25,000 goal – and measures just 56 x 51 x 28mm and weighs 98g.

The Moka360 also offers Full HD resolution with a slew of features like automatic stitching, image stabilisation, a waterproof case and iOS and Android compatibility.

In this short video, Mokacam shows off some of the camera’s features and how to use it to its full potential.

Best 360 camera for shooting the wider world around you

Are cheap action cameras worth it?

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.