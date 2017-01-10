A new 360 camera from Mokacam called the Moka360 – price tag $200 – promises to be the smallest of its kind and is set for launch after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The Moka360 raised some $150,000 – well more than its $25,000 goal – and measures just 56 x 51 x 28mm and weighs 98g.

The Moka360 also offers Full HD resolution with a slew of features like automatic stitching, image stabilisation, a waterproof case and iOS and Android compatibility.

In this short video, Mokacam shows off some of the camera’s features and how to use it to its full potential.

