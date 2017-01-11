A new award-winning concept car that launches camera drones and stores photographic gear could mark a bold innovation for conflict photographers.

Dillon Kane, a transportation design student at Lawrence Technological University, won the Magna Bold Perspective Award for his design of a car that could save the lives of photojournalists in conflict zones.

On the roof of Kane’s concept car is a door that opens and releases a drone with an attached camera.

And on the outside of his concept car, exterior compartments are built in to store photographers’ camera gear.

According to Digital Trends, Kane developed his concept after speaking to photographers about their biggest obstacles when working in conflict zones.

What’s more, Kane said he envisions cars like his concept being able to be personalised for specific uses and functions.

Like this: Like Loading...