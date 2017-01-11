Nikon has celebrated its 100th anniversary by releasing a new promotional video and website celebrating its heritage.

What’s more, the company has unveiled a new logo in the video to reflect the benchmark.

Launched in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., the now-Nikon said it thanks its customers for their support over the company’s long history.

The new Nikon 100th Anniversary website hosts the video, as well as records and key moments in the company’s history.

