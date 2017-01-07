The Nikon D5600 is now available for pre-orders in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.
Announced last autumn, the Nikon D5600 is the latest DX-format camera in Nikon’s range and replaces the popular D5500.
Is it worth an upgrade? We took a detailed look at both cameras in this post to see if the Nikon D5600 is better than the D550.
The new advanced entry-level DSLR offers a 24-megapixel CMOS image sensor with no optical low-pass filter (OLPF), and incorporates Nikon’s SnapBridge technology.
You can pre-order the following Nikon D5600 kits in the US:
- Nikon D5600 DX-format Digital SLR Body (Black) $696.95
- D5600 DX-format Digital SLR Body (Black) w/ AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR $796.95
- D5600 DX-format Digital SLR Body (Black) w/ AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens $1,196.95
- D5600 DX-format Digital SLR Body (Black) w/ AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR & AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED $1,146.95
In the UK you can pre-order the following Nikon D5600 kits:
- Nikon D5600 Digital SLR Camera with 18-140mm Lens – £989
- Nikon D5600 Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens – £789
