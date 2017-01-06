A Nikon D760 will be launched in 2017, according to a leading newspaper in Honduras.

Nikon Rumors cites an article in El Heraldo, a major newspaper in Honduras, which claims Nikon is planning to launch an update to its popular full-frame D750 sometime this year.

The newspaper claims the Nikon D760 will boast a 24.3-megapixel sensor and a maximum shutter speed of 1/8000sec.

However, the newspaper doesn’t give any indication as to its source or how it discovered this information. So colour us sceptical.

While it seems likely that Nikon will launch a full-frame camera this year (as it does most years), here at Camera Jabber we think it’s more likely that Nikon will launch a full-frame mirrorless camera.

The company strongly hinted as such during an interview at Photokina 2016. And with Canon’s stepped-up efforts in the mirrorless market, this would seem the next logical step for Nikon to make.

