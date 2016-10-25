After a day out with the KeyMission 360 I have to say I’m impressed. Once the initial setup is complete it easy enough to get started and operation is much the same as any other action camera. Below is the first of my Nikon KeyMission 360 video samples and a quick test on editing and uploading to YouTube.

Cutting and editing as always takes a bit of time, so for now here is the first video and a series more to follow.

Initial thoughts on use.

On starting the KeyMission 360 for the first time it will be in auto pairing mode so you need to pair to your mobile device before continuing. Any issues with mobile connectivity switch to flight mode to override the need to connect to the mobile application so you can get started instantly.

Please note that as this is one of the first samples I have only been supplied with the mounts in the box. In order to mount on the bike handle bars this morning I have used a Sony bar mount adapted with 3D printed parts..

Any comments on the video then please let me know through the usual social outlets! Best watched on mobile through the YouTube app, click the goggle icon for the full VR experience.

SEE MORE
Nikon: VR is the future
Nikon considering full-frame mirrorless camera

On a walk with the Nikon KeyMission 360 you can see how the camera copes with changes in exposure as I move from the light into the shadow and back.

I shot this footage with the Nikon KeyMission 360 to show how it captures motion. In this video the KeyMission is attached to a bike’s handle bars using an unofficial mount.

More Nikon KeyMission 360 sample video footage demonstrating motion.

This sample video shows footage shot from the ground from a static view point. As you pan around you can just see the join and the slight change in exposure between the front and back sensors.

Another static shot sample from the Nikon KeyMission 360. Here you can see that despite the bright glare from the sun the camera copes well with balancing exposure.

READ MORE

GoPro Hero 5 vs Hero 4
5 quick GoPro Hero tips to get more from your action camera

Ali Jennings
Reviews editor - Action Cams, Drones and Accessories
Ali is our accessories, drones and action cam reviewer.
Being surrounded by cameras and kit from a young age, Ali’s interest in photography really took off when he was given a Canon AE-1 and super 8 camera. After a few small commercial photo jobs and involvement in short film projects he joined the publishing industry in the late 90’s. 
  In 2003 Ali joined Digital Camera Magazine, and more recently worked as the Imaging Lab Manager, testing cameras and lenses for the photography portfolio. In the last couple of years he has specialised in the testing of the latest action cameras and drones and is presently training for his drone licence.