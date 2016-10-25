After a day out with the KeyMission 360 I have to say I’m impressed. Once the initial setup is complete it easy enough to get started and operation is much the same as any other action camera. Below is the first of my Nikon KeyMission 360 video samples and a quick test on editing and uploading to YouTube.
Cutting and editing as always takes a bit of time, so for now here is the first video and a series more to follow.
Initial thoughts on use.
On starting the KeyMission 360 for the first time it will be in auto pairing mode so you need to pair to your mobile device before continuing. Any issues with mobile connectivity switch to flight mode to override the need to connect to the mobile application so you can get started instantly.
Please note that as this is one of the first samples I have only been supplied with the mounts in the box. In order to mount on the bike handle bars this morning I have used a Sony bar mount adapted with 3D printed parts..
Any comments on the video then please let me know through the usual social outlets! Best watched on mobile through the YouTube app, click the goggle icon for the full VR experience.
On a walk with the Nikon KeyMission 360 you can see how the camera copes with changes in exposure as I move from the light into the shadow and back.
I shot this footage with the Nikon KeyMission 360 to show how it captures motion. In this video the KeyMission is attached to a bike’s handle bars using an unofficial mount.
More Nikon KeyMission 360 sample video footage demonstrating motion.
This sample video shows footage shot from the ground from a static view point. As you pan around you can just see the join and the slight change in exposure between the front and back sensors.
Another static shot sample from the Nikon KeyMission 360. Here you can see that despite the bright glare from the sun the camera copes well with balancing exposure.
Hello, good job on this review. It sheds a light in a lot of darkness. The only thing that I and a lot of other interested Nikon lovers would like to see are a few sample pictures taken with the Nikon keymission 360. Are you willing to post some? Or send me a sample threw email. Thanks in advance and once again, good job.
Hi, thanks for the comments. If the cloud / mist / rain lifts today I’ll go and shoot a few more images. At the moment just the one that I have uploaded to Flickr at the address below. It’s a selfie so er yes more to follow..
https://www.flickr.com/photos/camerajabber/30457942052/in/datetaken-public/
I am very curious how it compares to the Samsung gear 360. Are you going to do a comparison?
Yes, as soon as we get a sample of the Samsung Gear 360 I’ll upload some comparison shots.