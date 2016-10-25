After a day out with the KeyMission 360 I have to say I’m impressed. Once the initial setup is complete it easy enough to get started and operation is much the same as any other action camera. Below is the first of my Nikon KeyMission 360 video samples and a quick test on editing and uploading to YouTube.

Cutting and editing as always takes a bit of time, so for now here is the first video and a series more to follow.

Initial thoughts on use.

On starting the KeyMission 360 for the first time it will be in auto pairing mode so you need to pair to your mobile device before continuing. Any issues with mobile connectivity switch to flight mode to override the need to connect to the mobile application so you can get started instantly.

Please note that as this is one of the first samples I have only been supplied with the mounts in the box. In order to mount on the bike handle bars this morning I have used a Sony bar mount adapted with 3D printed parts..

Any comments on the video then please let me know through the usual social outlets! Best watched on mobile through the YouTube app, click the goggle icon for the full VR experience.

