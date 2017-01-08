Nikon and the documentary photography agency NOOR are extending their partnership and have announced a new series of 2017 workshops.

Aimed at aspiring photojournalists, the four-day workshops with NOOR photographers in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and Manchester.

Each workshop has 15 spaces, and photographers will be guided by NOOR tutors in developing photo essays, navigating the international photography market and portfolio reviews.

The 2017 Nikon-NOOR Academy masterclasses are provided free of charge to those photographers selected by the organisers.

Applications are open now for the following workshops:

  • Amsterdam – 28 February to 3 March 2017
    Application deadline: 8 January 2017
  • Berlin – 7 March to 10 March 2017
    Application deadline: 15 January 2017
  • Paris – 20 March to 23 March 2017
    Application deadline: 22 January 2017
  • Manchester – 30 March to 2 April
    Application deadline: 29 January 2017

For more information on the applications, visit NOOR’s website.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.