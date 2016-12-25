We’ve had the opportunity to shoot with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II a number of times now since it was announced at Photokina 2016. And we now have this camera in for test. To give you a quick taste of the quality it’s capable of, we put together this gallery of Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II sample photos.

So far, the E-M1 Mark II seems like a really exciting step forward for Olympus. Watch this space as we’re very nearly done with our Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II review.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 II Sample Images

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Image Stabiliser test

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Pro Capture Mode

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II High Res Shot mode works with moving water

