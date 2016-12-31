As part of our ongoing review of the Panasonic FZ2000, I’ve been going out on long walks through the countryside with the new bridge camera that is proving to be a powerful, versatile camera.

The incredible focal range of 24-400mm makes it possible to shoot just about anything, and as you can see in the images below the colours are rich and vibrant.

All of these images are straight from the camera with no editing, save for the monochrome image of the cow which I converted in Photoshop.

Many images were also shot at high sensitivities in order to test for noise, which generally seems to be kept to a minimum up until ISO 3200.

Panasonic FZ2000 Sample Images

