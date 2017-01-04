Panasonic has announced a new bridge camera, introducing the Panasonic FZ82 – price tag £329 – which boasts an incredible 20-1200mm focal range.

The 60x zoom Panasonic FZ82 (also known as the Panasonic FZ80 in the United States) employs an 18.1-megapixel sensor with the same processing engine as the Panasonic GH4.

It offers photographers the option of recording videos at UHD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels), and also employs Panasonic’s 4K Live Cropping mode. This allows photographers to set zoom and panning movements in advance to eliminate the need for making adjustments while recording

The new Panasonic camera also offers the company’s new 4K Photo mode and Light Speed AF with DFD.

Another highlight of the Panasonic FZ82 / FZ80 is its AF system, which promises focusing speeds of 0.09sec thanks to the camera’s Depth From Defocus technology

Also on board are a 1170K-dot electronic viewfinder and a 1040K-dot touchscreen LCD with TouchPad AF.

Other new features include 1cm macro shooting, built-in Wi-Fi, timelapse shooting and a new light composition mode that shoots a short video and stitches together frames to make a final image for when shooting subjects like fireworks.

Panasonic FZ82 price & release date

The Panasonic FZ82 price tag will be £329, with a release date set for the beginning of March 2017.

