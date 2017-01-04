Panasonic has officially announced the launched of the Panasonic GH5 – price tag £1699 body only – which will have a release date of 20 March 2017.

Panasonic originally announced the development of the Lumix GH5 at Photokina 2016 and said the camera boasts a new 20-megapixel sensor which has no anti-aliasing filter and boasts a new Lumix processing engine.

Does the Panasonic GH5 replace the GH4?

The Panasonic GH5 does not replace the GH4, Panasonic told us at a pre-launch event.

The Panasonic GH4 will carry on in the Lumix line, and Panasonic says it launched the GH5 to change the mirrorless market and make it a premium market.

The Panasonic GH5 is thus aimed at videographers, such as those who shoot cinema market wedding, and skilled amateurs who might specialise in nature photography.

Among the key features on the Panasonic GH5 spec sheet are unlimited 4K video recording at up to 60p, Panasonic’s 5-axis Dual IS II, 0.05sec AF and Panasonic’s new 6K Photos feature, which extracts 18-megapixel images from your videos.

The GH5 also offers Rolling Shutter Distortion Correction in 6K photo mode, and Panasonic’s 4K Photo mode is now unlimited in the GH5.

The new Panasonic camera also comes Wi-Fi-enabled with Bluetooth capability and Type A HDMI compatibility.

Panasonic says it has also introduced Rich Color Expression in the GH5, which is a new three-dimensional colour control that the company says makes the GH5’s output a little brighter and punchier than the GH4.

Another interesting new feature with the Panasonic GH5 is what the company calls autofocus transition with constant speed. Using this feature, the user can set two points within the frame and the focus will move from one to the other.

The Panasonic GH5 offers a 3.68K EVF and a 3.2in touchscreen LCD, while the body design is freeze-proof, dust- and splash-proof and offers dual SD card slots.

Panasonic GH5 Price & Release Date

The Panasonic GH5 price tag will be £1699 for the body only. Meanwhile the Panasonic GH5 price tag for the ‘L Kit’, which includes the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 lens, will be £2199. And the Panasonic GH5 price tag for the ‘M Kit’, which includes the Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, will be £1899.

The Panasonic GH5 release date is set for 20 March 2017, the company says.

