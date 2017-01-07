Professional photographer and long-term GH4 user Ross Grieve is a Panasonic ambassador and consequently he managed to get his hands on a sample of the Panasonic GH5 and shot with it before its announcement on 4th January.

He’s kindly sent us a few of his Panasonic GH5 sample photos for this gallery. If you head over to our GH5 Flickr album you can browse and download full resolution samples of the images.

One of the most exciting aspects of the GH5 for still photographers is the way it builds upon Panasonic’s 4K Photo technology and debuts 6K Photo mode.

When this is selected the camera shoots 6K video at 30fps (frames per second) and it’s possible to extract 18Mp images in-camera.

As you can see from Ross’ images, it’s perfect for capturing split-second moments like a splash of water, a backflip or a gambling puppy.

Panasonic GH5 Sample Images

Flickr Album Gallery Powered By: Weblizar

Like this: Like Loading...