Professional photographer and long-term GH4 user Ross Grieve is a Panasonic ambassador and consequently he managed to get his hands on a sample of the Panasonic GH5 and shot with it before its announcement on 4th January.

He’s kindly sent us a few of his Panasonic GH5 sample photos for this gallery. If you head over to our GH5 Flickr album you can browse and download full resolution samples of the images.

One of the most exciting aspects of the GH5 for still photographers is the way it builds upon Panasonic’s 4K Photo technology and debuts 6K Photo mode.

When this is selected the camera shoots 6K video at 30fps (frames per second) and it’s possible to extract 18Mp images in-camera.

As you can see from Ross’ images, it’s perfect for capturing split-second moments like a splash of water, a backflip or a gambling puppy.

Panasonic GH5 Sample Images

Angela Nicholson
Reviews Editor - Cameras at Camera Jabber
Angela began reviewing cameras and photographic kit in early 2004 and has been Amateur Photographer’s Technical Editor and Head of Testing for Future Publishing’s extensive photography portfolio (Digital Camera, Professional Photography, NPhoto, PhotoPlus, Photography Week, Practical Photoshop, digitalcameraworld and Techradar).  
Angela has tested everything from straps to backpacks, compact cameras to medium format cameras and software to hard drives.