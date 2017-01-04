Panasonic has launched another new addition to its Lumix line, introducing the Panasonic GX800 – price tag under £500 – with a release date set for the end of January 2017.

Panasonic has billed its new interchangeable lens camera as its most affordable 4K-capable camera, with the Lumix GX800 – on paper – seeming to offer incredible value.

The Panasonic GX800 boasts a 16-megapixel sensor with no anti-aliasing filter, as well as the company’s new Venus Engine.

Other key features include Panasonic’s new 4K Photo, Post Focus and Focus Stacking modes.

The GX800 also offers a 1,040,000-dot vari-angle LCD screen that articulates 180 degrees.

The Panasonic GX800 price tag of less than £500 also includes a 12-32mm lens, and the camera comes in four colours.

What’s more, Panasonic says it hopes the GX800 will support sales of the GX80.

