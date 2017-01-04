Panasonic has just announced the Lumix GX800 (also known as the GX850 in the United States) and I was lucky enough to a full production sample of the camera over the Christmas break.

I’ve created gallery and if you head over to the Panasonic GX800 Flickr album, you can even download the images for closer examination if you like.

As you will see, noise is controlled well even at ISO 3200 and the automatic white balance system copes well with household interior lighting, just leaving enough colourcast to give atmosphere. You can also see that the camera manages to ignore a large bright are in the background of one shot, delivery a well-exposed subject.

Panasonic GX800 Sample Images

Flickr Album Gallery Powered By: Weblizar

Like this: Like Loading...