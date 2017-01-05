Featured Image: Caroline Trotter

The deadline for submitting images to the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year Awards 2017 competition is just one month away from today! The final deadline is 5th February.

The competition is open to professional and amateur photographers and there’s a prize fund of over £10,000, with a top prize of £5000 along with the coveted title ‘Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year’.

If you’re short on inspiration that a look at our Food Photography Tips page.

Since its launch in 2011 over 30,000 images have been submitted to the competition and with categories such as such as Bring Home the Harvest, World Food Programme Food for Life, Cream of the Crop and Politics of Food, they cover a wide gamut of food-related subjects and there’s a category for everyone.

This year images will be judged by a panel that includes Food Critic Jay Rayner, Chef Gary Rhodes OBE, Dr Michael Prichard FRPS (Director General of the Royal Photographic Society) and Nigel Atherton (Group Editor of Amateur Photographer, What Digital Camera and Photo Technique).

Pink Lady® Food Photography Awards 2017: How to enter

Entering the competition is easy. You just need to follow this link to the Pink Lady Food Photography Awards website, and complete the registration form to create an account. Then log-on and upload your images. You can enter as many images as you like and at any time up to the deadline.

Adults pay £25 to enter up to 5 images with additional images costing £5 each. Entries to the Food Sn-apping category cost £5 each with £2 being donated to Action Against Hunger.

With just one month to go before the deadline is time to get going!

Like this: Like Loading...