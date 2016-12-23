I first saw the Removu S1 in the flesh at Photokina back in September. It’s a motorised gimbal for GoPro Hero action cameras like the GoPro Hero5 and Hero4 and as a keen GoPro user I was attracted by the promise of smoother footage. In addition, the S1 is weatherproof and there’s a clever remote control unit that could expand the creative shooting opportunities.

Now the S1 has arrived in the UK and I was delighted to receive one of the first batch from London Camera Exchange. In this short video I reveal all the contents of the Removu S1 box and explain how the gimbal and accessories are used.

The S1’s batteries are on to charge and I’ll be updating our Removu S1 review very soon.

