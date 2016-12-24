The pop-up flash on your camera is a great resource for adding extra light to a scene, but as anyone who has used it will know, the light it produces can be quite harsh.

While it’s necessary sometimes to get a shot at all, the trade off is harsher tones.

This is where a diffuser can be a brilliant addition to your kit bag. A diffuser traditionally fits over your flash and softens the light, providing softer tones and even lighting.

In this great video, the Koldunov Brothers show you how to use a simple balloon as a diffuser to soften the light from your built-in flash.

By inflating the balloon and simply holding it in front of your pop-up flash in portrait or landscape format the differences are quite striking!

READ MORE

You’ll love this DIY daylight control system for portrait photography

What is off-camera flash: explain it like I’m 5

Like this: Like Loading...