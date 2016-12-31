Legendary war photographer Don McCullin has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list, it has been announced.

The award caps a 60-year career in which McCullin has documented conflicts in some of the world’s most dangerous places, ranging from Congo to Vietnam to Afghanistan.

Just last month, the 81-year-old photographer was in Iraq to document people fleeing the Battle of Mosul.

“This knighthood is not going to change my life – it can’t. I’m too old, I’m too set in my ways,” McCullin told the BBC.

“I have a great respect for life and people. It won’t change me. I just feel inwardly warmed by it.”

Image top courtesy of the Dutch Nationaal Archief.

