YI Technology will introduce the new YI 4K+ action camera and YI Erida drone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2017.

The YI 4K+ will be the first action camera to capture 4K photos and videos at 60 frames per second, the company says – double the frame rate of its closest competitors.

The YI 4K+ will be the company’s third action camera.

Meanwhile, YI says it will also unveil what it calls “the world’s fastest tricopter,” the YI Erida drone.

Built in partnership with aerospace firm Atlas Dynamics, YI says the Erida drone can reach speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, flying for up to 40 minutes in tests.

YI says the drone is constructed of carbon fibre and is foldable.

The YI Erida also offers a high-res camera with a touchscreen and recording time of up 120 minutes.

Other features include a YI Erida mobile app that YI says “makes a remote obsolete” and an “advanced sensor and radar system with a built-in laser scanner for maximum safety.”

