ZY Optics has announced a new compact Super Macro Lens for full frame cameras, introducing the Zhongyi Mitakon 20mm f/2 4.5x Super Macro lens – price tag $199.

The Zhongyi Mitakon 20mm f/2 4.5X offers a high reproduction ratio of up to 4.5:1 and is designed to capture fine details or patterns.

The new ZY Optics lens is capable of creating macro images ranging from 4x to 4.5x magnification without the need of extension tubes.

If you did use extension tubes, the company says you can achieve magnification of up to 13:1.

The Zhongyi Mitakon 20mm f/2 4.5X lens construction incorporates 6 elements in 4 groups and weighs just 230g, measuring 6cm long

The Zhongyi Mitakon 20mm f/2 4.5X comes in Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony FE, Sony Alpha, Pentax K, Sony E, Micro Four Thirds and Fuji X mounts.

Zhongyi Mitakon 20mm f/2 4.5X Price

The Zhongyi Mitakon 20mm f/2 4.5X Super Macro Lens is priced $199. The lens is now available to ship and purchase at the ZY Optics’ website and authorised resellers.

