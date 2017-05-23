More than 500 million people are using Google Photos each month to back up some 1.2 billion images and videos, Google has revealed.

The search giant, which launched its image-hosting platform two years ago, announced it will be rolling out some new features in Google Photos. Chief among them is a new Sharing tab.

Google Photos’ new Shared Libraries allows photographers to autmatically send and receive photos with another person. You can either give this person full access to your entire library or only photos of certain people or from a specific date going forward.

For instance, Google says you could share every photo you take of your children with your wife.

And when someone shares their library with you, you can automatically save the photos you want so they also show up in search.

Google has also rolled out a new Photo Books feature for its US users. Starting at $9.99 for softcover and $19.99 for hardcover, Android and iOS users can make photo books from their Google Photos’ images. Google plans to roll this out to more countries in coming weeks.

Via Pixel

Like this: Like Loading...