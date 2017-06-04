A new online archive of historical images allows people to search more than 2 million photographs from European photographers spanning the first 100 years of photography on the continent.

The Europeana Photography collection comprises images from 34 countries, and includes photographers such as Louis Daguerre, Nicola Perscheid and Eadweard Muybridge.

There are 2,296,517 images in total in the collection, many of which are in the public domain. The Europeana Photography archive was established by PHOTOCONSORTIUM, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote the history of photography.

Many of the images are high resolution and contain biographical information about the photographer and subject, as well as where the original image is kept, its date of creation and more.

Image top: Im Dorfe. Perscheid, Nicola. Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg. Public Domain.

Via DPReview, PetaPixel

