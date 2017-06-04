A new online archive of historical images allows people to search more than 2 million photographs from European photographers spanning the first 100 years of photography on the continent.

The Europeana Photography collection comprises images from 34 countries, and includes photographers such as Louis Daguerre, Nicola Perscheid and Eadweard Muybridge.

There are 2,296,517 images in total in the collection, many of which are in the public domain. The Europeana Photography archive was established by PHOTOCONSORTIUM, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote the history of photography.

Many of the images are high resolution and contain biographical information about the photographer and subject, as well as where the original image is kept, its date of creation and more.

Image top: Im Dorfe. Perscheid, Nicola. Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg. Public Domain.

Via DPReview, PetaPixel

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com