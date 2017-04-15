ADATA has unveiled new Premier ONESeries UHS-II U3 microSD/SD and UHS-I microSD cards that offer up to 290MB/s read, 260MB/s write and V90 video speeds.

The new ADATA cards are UHS-II U3 Class 10 and Premier UHS-I Class 10 offerings.

The Premier ONE SDXC cards reach the full 290MB/s read and 260MB/s write speeds, while their microSDXC series counterparts perform at 275MB/s read and 155MB/s write speeds.

Both microSD and SD versions support V90 video speeds, or 90MB/s of raw video recording, which is enough bandwidth for capturing 4K, 8K, or VR content.

ADATA says that users of action cameras and 360-degree live capture applications will also benefit from the high data rates, which enable uncompressed recording, no lag, no buffering and no reduction in resolution.

The Premier ONESeries cards can also withstand a temperature range of -25C to 85C. The cards are also water, dust, shock and X-ray resistant.

Photographers can choose from 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities, and the cards are compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS and Android.

