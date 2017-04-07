Adobe has previewed a new app that demonstrates how it is developing machine learning technology to improve mobile phone photography.

Adobe Research, the software giant’s R&D division, debuted a new as-yet nameless app that scans for images that replicate the look of your own selfie and then automatically implement improvements to your image.

As you can see in the video Adobe released, the app can be used to adjust your head angle, focal distance, even the depth of field.

The app works by effectively turning your two-dimensional image into a 3D model, allowing you to change angles and position.

Adobe gave no indication of if or when it plans to launch the app, which is powered by its Adobe Sensei technology.

