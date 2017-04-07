Adobe has previewed a new app that demonstrates how it is developing machine learning technology to improve mobile phone photography.

Adobe Research, the software giant’s R&D division, debuted a new as-yet nameless app that scans for images that replicate the look of your own selfie and then automatically implement improvements to your image.

As you can see in the video Adobe released, the app can be used to adjust your head angle, focal distance, even the depth of field.

The app works by effectively turning your two-dimensional image into a 3D model, allowing you to change angles and position.

Adobe gave no indication of if or when it plans to launch the app, which is powered by its Adobe Sensei technology.

12 photo trends for 2017, as predicted by Adobe

Google launches PhotoScan app for digitizing prints

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.