Adobe has unveiled a new concept platform centred around a voice-activated digital assistant that edits images according to your commands.

In this short video we see a concept Adobe app with a microphone touch command. When pressing the command the app asks what you would like to do. The photographer says he would like to reframe his image with a square crop.

The app then confirms the aspect ratio and generates a preview.

Adobe says: “Our Adobe Research team is exploring what an intelligent digital assistant photo editing might look like.

“With Adobe Sensei we combined the emerging science of voice interaction with a deep understanding of both creative workflows and the creative aspirations of our customers.

“Our speech recognition system is able to directly accept natural user voice instructions for image editing either locally through on-device computing or through a cloud-based Natural Language understanding service.

“This is a first step towards a robust multimodal voice-based interface which allows our creative customers to search and edit images in an easy and engaging way using Adobe mobile applications.”

It’s unclear how sophisticated this concept can go with its editing, but nothing would surprise us. Even if a pilot version was limited to simple edits like cropping, there’s no doubt a more advanced technology is close behind.

