Adobe is offering visitors to The Photography Show a 20% discount off its Creative Cloud Photography Plan, reducing the price from £10.10 a month to £8.08.

To claim the discount, visitors can download the show app to their iOS or Android devices and click an exclusive link inside.

As well as Lightroom CC and Photoshop CC, Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan also includes its mobile platforms so that photographers can access and edit their entire catalog of images on iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.