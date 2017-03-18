Adobe is offering visitors to The Photography Show a 20% discount off its Creative Cloud Photography Plan, reducing the price from £10.10 a month to £8.08.

To claim the discount, visitors can download the show app to their iOS or Android devices and click an exclusive link inside.

As well as Lightroom CC and Photoshop CC, Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan also includes its mobile platforms so that photographers can access and edit their entire catalog of images on iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

