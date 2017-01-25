Adobe has extended its Android Creative Cloud apps for Google Chromebook users, offering select applications free to students.

As part of Google’s beta program, students will be able to download Creative Cloud apps from the Play Store for free download, giving students using Chromebooks the tools they need.

“In the coming weeks,” Adobe says Chromebook users can download Photoshop Mix, Lightroom Mobile, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch, Adobe Comp CC and Creative Cloud Mobile.

While all the apps are free to download for students, some features are only available with a Creative Cloud subscription, like exporting raw files from Lightroom Mobile.

For more details, visit Adobe’s website.

