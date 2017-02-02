Adobe Photography Plan price tag to increase for UK users

Adobe will be increasing the price of its Photography Plan for UK users due to ‘fluctuations’ in exchange rates.

An email went out to UK subscribers this morning stating that the Photography Plan price tag will jump to £120.64 per year (incl VAT) as of 6 March 2017 due to changes in the exchange rate of the pound. Currently the Adobe Photography Plan is £102.30 per annum, or £8.57 per month.

This would seemingly be a result of the UK’s Brexit vote last year, after which the value of the pound fell to 30-year lows.

We’ve asked representatives at Adobe for comment on the move, and at the time of writing we have not heard back. We will update this post with their comments once we receive them.

The email above was sent to leading street photographer, Matt Hart, who is a subscriber to the Photography Plan.

The Adobe email states: “As part of doing business globally, Adobe monitors currency exchange rates in order to make adjustments to our pricing up or down as needed. You may be aware that currency exchange rates have fluctuatd significantly over the last few years. As a result of recent changes in exchange rates in your region, the price of Adobe products and services is increasing starting on 6 March 2017.

“The current price of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan will change to £120.64 per year incl. VAT on 6 March 2017. As an Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan subscriber, the price for your subscription won’t be impacted during your current subscription term. However, at the time of your renewal…. your price will change to reflect the then current local currency price. We’ll be sure to send you a reminder email with your new renewal price as your renewal date gets closer.

“Thank you for being a valued customer. We look forward to continuing to provide you with the latest innovations from Adobe as part of your subscription.”

